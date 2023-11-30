Patton Financial Advising: Tax Loss Harvesting Offer Chance at Silver Lining Creative Content
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: Tax Loss Harvesting Offer Chance at Silver Lining Creative Content.
Stock market downturns can be rough on your portfolio’s bottom line, but they may also offer the potential to reduce your tax liability and possibly buy shares at a discount. When an investment loses money, it’s often best to look beyond momentary price swings and hold it for the long term. Sometimes, though, you may want to sell a losing investment, which could help offset gains from selling an investment that has appreciated or reduce your taxable income even if you do not have gains.
Whether this strategy — called tax-loss harvesting — is appropriate for you depends on a variety of factors, including your current portfolio performance, your long-term goals, and your current and future taxable income. Keep in mind that capital gains and losses apply only when investments are sold in a taxable account.
Gains and losses
Capital gains and losses are classified as long term if the investment was held for more than one year, and short term if it was held for one year or less. Long-term gains are taxed at a rate of 0%, 15%, or 20% depending on your income. Short-term gains are taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, which may be much higher than your capital gains rate. High-income taxpayers (with modified adjusted gross income above $200,000 for single filers or $250,000 for joint filers) may also be subject to a 3.8% net investment income tax.
