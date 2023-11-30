Stephen L. Winger, age 73, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Born on December 3, 1949, in Oil City, he was a son to the late Kenneth E. Winger Sr. and Georgetta Marie Nellis Winger.

He was a 1967 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Stephen joined the US Army Reserves after high school and served six years as a reservist.

On November 6, 1970, he married the former Helen Mae Osten, who survives. They shared 53 years of marriage together.

Mr. Winger worked at Pennzoil for over 30 years, as a supervisor, until retirement.

He had a passion for golf, playing and teaching. He also loved hunting with friends and family members. He enjoyed his trips to Florida in the winter and made many friends there. He was a kind and loving man, known for his big heart.

He and his wife Helen were long time members of the Oakland United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Helen Winger, is a son, Stephen Chad Winger and his wife Shelly of Mooresville, NC and their son, Colby.

Also surviving is Stephen’s brother, Kenneth E. Winger Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Oil City, and nieces and nephews:

Brock Winger and his wife Gail and their children, Kate and her husband Eli, Jack, and Sam.

Adam Winger and his wife Cindy, and their children Kelsey and Jake.

Chris Winger and his wife Lynn, and their children Christopher, Anna, and Joseph.

In addition to his parents, preceding Stephen in death are a brother, Ralph Winger, and a grandson Tyler Stephen Winger.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, December 2, at the Oakland United Methodist Church at noon with the Rev. Bob Klingler officiating.

A time of visiting with family and friends will be the hour before the service. Lunch will follow at the church after the service.

Interment will be at a later date in Lamey Cemetery, next to his parents.

Memorial contributions made be made in Stephen’s name to Oakland United Methodist Church or to the Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.