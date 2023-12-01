Anna M. Kunselman, aged 66, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania, on August 1, 1957, and was the daughter of the late William L. and Sarah E. Bess Risinger.

Anna enjoyed working around the house and loved decorating for every holiday.

She was a lover of animals, especially her pup, Coley.

Anna is survived by her children, Heather Kunselman and her partner, Justin Fortney of Strattanville, Rick Ginnery and his wife, Stephanie of Turkey City, Julie Risinger of Shippenville, and Jamie Risinger of Tionesta. Her grandchildren are Deana Fortney, Katie Ginnery, Devon Ginnery, Samantha Pohl, and Elizabeth Pohl. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Renninger, and her husband, Keith of Strattanville, as well as her lifelong friends, Lorri Summerville and Sheila Kriebel.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Kunselman.

Buzard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

