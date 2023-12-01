 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Anna M. Kunselman

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cmLbY0BbA2G4 (1)Anna M. Kunselman, aged 66, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania, on August 1, 1957, and was the daughter of the late William L. and Sarah E. Bess Risinger.

Anna enjoyed working around the house and loved decorating for every holiday.

She was a lover of animals, especially her pup, Coley.

Anna is survived by her children, Heather Kunselman and her partner, Justin Fortney of Strattanville, Rick Ginnery and his wife, Stephanie of Turkey City, Julie Risinger of Shippenville, and Jamie Risinger of Tionesta. Her grandchildren are Deana Fortney, Katie Ginnery, Devon Ginnery, Samantha Pohl, and Elizabeth Pohl. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Renninger, and her husband, Keith of Strattanville, as well as her lifelong friends, Lorri Summerville and Sheila Kriebel.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Kunselman.

Buzard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.