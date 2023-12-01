 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Spanish Chicken

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Spice things up with this smoky chicken recipe!

Ingredients

3 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon water
4 bone-in chicken thighs
1-1/2 cups baby portobello mushrooms, quartered
1 cup chopped green onions, divided
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

Directions

1. Mix first 4 ingredients; rub over chicken.

2. Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, skin side down. Cook until browned, 4-5 minutes per side; remove from pan. Remove all but 1 tablespoon drippings from pan.

3. In drippings, saute mushrooms and 1/2 cup green onions over medium heat until tender, 1-2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Add chicken; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170°, 10-12 minutes. Top with remaining green onions.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


