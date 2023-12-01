 

Clarion County Weekend Guide: Pop-Up Shops in Downtown Clarion, Ugly Sweater Parade, Visit Santa in Gazebo, and More!

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Ugly Sweater
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include Pop-Up Shops in Downtown Clarion, Ugly Sweater Parade, and more!

(Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing Company)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2023

Pop-Up Shops in Downtown Clarion

When: Friday, December 1, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Hosted by Main Street businesses, shoppers will find uniquely designed products by local makers. For more information, please visit The Local Clarion County page on Facebook.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2023

Pop-Up Shops in Downtown Clarion

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Hosted by Main Street businesses, shoppers will find uniquely designed products by local makers. For more information, please visit The Local Clarion County page on Facebook.

3rd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where:
Details:
Groups, organizations and marching units are asked to participate and wear their favorite Ugly Christmas Sweater. Santa will be arriving in town at the end of the parade. Line-up is at 6:00 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. To register, please contact the Clarion Chamber at 814-226-9161 or stop in the office.

Eat’n Park and C&A Trees Christmas Cookie & Ornament Decorating

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: C & A Trees, 53 Tree Lane Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Children can decorate cookies provided by Eat’n Park and ornaments provided by Clarion County Career Center Construction Building Trade Students. Free to all kids. Individuals must pre-register by stopping or calling C&A Trees at 814-745-3232.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Night

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Mechanistic Brewing, 538 Liberty Street, Clarion,
Details:
Wear your ugly Christmas sweater for a beaker pour on the house from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy a chili bar with all the toppings. Jane’s Blooms will be hosting a wreath making class from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Visit Santa in the Gazebo

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
After the parade, Santa will be in the gazebo. There will be cookies and milk for the kids.

PennWest Clarion Concert Choir Fall Concert

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 7:00 p.m.
Where: First Presbytrian Church, 700 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Guest Artists, AREV String Quartet, Stephen Johnson, Ph.D, Music Director Bonnie Fergeson, Accompanist
Program includes selections from Handel’s, The Messiah, holiday songs in a variety of musical styles and genres, and traditional spirituals. Free and Open to the Public.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023


