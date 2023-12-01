Commissioners Approve Grant Writing Contract, Counseling, Human Trafficking Assessments, Compassion Fatigue Training Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners approved the renewal of an $84,000.00 contract for 2024 with Delta Development Group, Inc. to provide consulting services for grant writing.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, and Ted Tharan)

Many Clarion County projects, such as the new Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Hospital, Sligo footbridge, and other costly projects, have been approved thanks to the input of Delta Development.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Camp Hill, Pa., Delta specializes in community planning and funding strategies with a core focus on economic growth.

Commissioner Ted Tharan made a motion to approve the contract. Nevertheless, he stipulated that whoever receives the money from that grant is responsible for the 2.5 percent fee that Deltar receives once they successfully obtain the grant. The Grant recipient would also be responsible for audit costs.

“If the county gets a grant, the county will pay the fee because they’re using the money, but whoever’s using the money needs to pay the fee and the audit if required,” Tharan explained.

In other business:

• Commissioners approved several Children and Youth Services contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024.

• Angie Shirey of Spero Group LLC was contracted to provide counseling, group support, human trafficking assessments, compassion fatigue training, and consultations from 11/01/2023 to 6/30/2024 for $150.00 to $1,500.00 per hour. The county match is 20 percent.

Spero Group was started by Angie Shirey in 2016 in New Bethlehem and offers a network of providers in the Western Pennsylvania area. Angie is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has worked in the behavioral health field for the last ten years in various direct care and administrative positions. She brings with her military service and the experience that comes from raising a family of five growing kids.

She believes that we each need to embrace our individuality, including things we may not like about ourselves, to achieve balance and realize our full potential. She comes from a family of entrepreneurs and has witnessed first-hand the challenges of being a business owner and striving to run a successful family business – all while not losing the strong bond of family and preserving relationships that fulfill and enrich our lives.

• A contract for Language Solutions Teams to provide language services was also approved. The effective date is 11/15/2023. The cost is $80.00 per hour, requiring a 20 percent county match.

• Approved contract renewal with Kevin L. Reichard, Professional Engineer, to provide engineering services for Planning and Development. Term: 1/1/2024 – 12/31/2024. Cost: $75 per hour

Personnel items included:

• New Hire of Paula Hanna to fill the vacant Early Intervention Coordinator position. Exempt Pay Grade 1. The starting rate is $21.63 per hour. Effective 12/04/2023.

• New Hire of Nicholas Rankin to fill the vacant Telecommunicator I position. Non-Exempt. Non-Union. Pay Grade 2. The starting rate is $14.00 per hour. Effective 11/22/2023.

• CYS – End of Probationary period for Crystal Gifford in CYS. Effective 11/15/2023. End of Probationary period for Vanessa Kriebel. Effective 11/15/2023.

• Prison – End of Probationary period for Dianne Smith. The starting rate is $15.25 per hour. Effective 11/09/2023.

• Prison – End of Probationary period for Carol Shultz. The starting rate is $15.25 per hour. Effective 11/8/2023.

The commissioners’ next meeting for a Work Session is on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the Adminstration Building conference room. The Salary/Commissioners’ Board meeting is on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Adminstration Building conference room.

