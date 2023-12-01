Department of Health Alerts Pennsylvanians About Possible Lead Exposure from Children’s Stainless Steel Cups

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is alerting parents and caregivers about the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall of PandaEar, LAOION,and Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups because their lead levels exceed the federal content ban.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “With a product that holds food or drink, like the recalled cups, there is an increased risk of lead getting from the product into the body. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are just another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure.”

PandaEar eight-ounce Stainless Steel Toddler Cups, LAOION eight-ounce Children’s Cups, and Green Sprouts six-ounce and eight-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups are being recalled. The PandaEar eight-ounce stainless steel toddler cup and the LAOION eight-ounce Children’s Cup lid can also break during use and expose children to sharp edges and small parts, which is a cut and choking hazard.

The PandaEar cups were sold online on Amazon.com from May 2023 through August 2023. The LAOION cups were sold online on Amazon.com from March 2023 through May 2023. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, buybuybaby.com, and bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022.

The PandaEar cups were sold in sets of two. The sets were in pink and gray or blue and gray colors with matching silicone straws, with no exterior markings on the cups, as shown in the picture below:

The insulated LAOION cups were sold in packs of four different colored cups – lilac, green, salmon, and blue – with matching silicone straws, spill-proof lids, and one straw brush. “LAOION” is printed on the front bottom of the cups, as shown in the picture below:

The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw cups had tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base. The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options: (1) a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar, and handle; (2) a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle; or (3) a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as shown in the pictures below:

According to CDC recommendations, all young children should be tested for lead exposure at least once, and when elevated, the tests should be repeated. Early identification of elevated lead levels can prevent the most serious effects so that all children can reach their full potential.

The Department maintains a toll-free lead information hotline (1-800-440-LEAD) to provide information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, follow-up, and local resources.

Information about lead can also be found on the Department of Health’s website.

Parents and caregivers of children who may have used recalled cups or bottles should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood lead test.

The Department of Health has shared a health alert notice to further communicate this recall among state and local public health agencies, health care providers, hospitals, and emergency management officials.

