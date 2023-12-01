Driver, Two Teen Passengers Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes into Ditch in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash in Beaver Township that resulted in three individuals being transported to a local hospital.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on November 29, this crash occurred on Beaver Furnace Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, at 7:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8.

Police say 21-year-old Isaiah J. Nichols, of Shippenville, was traveling east in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when he suddenly turned to the left and exited the roadway for unknown reasons.

Nichols’ vehicle then struck a ditch and came to final rest.

Nichols was not using a seat belt and suffered injuries of unknown severity.

Two passengers—19-year-old Trey A. Fockler and 19-year-old Jordan A. Galbriath, both of Foxburg—reported suspected minor injuries.

They were each using a seat belt.

All three individuals were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Nichols was charged with a traffic violation.

