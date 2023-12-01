Local Man Charged After Allegedly Shouting Profanities, Displaying Violent Behavior

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged for causing a disturbance and engaging in “fighting behavior” in the late hours of the night in Knox Borough.

According to court documents, the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Nicholas Walker, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on November 20.

According to a criminal complaint, Knox Borough Police Chief Nicole Bauer was provided video footage by a known witness involving the defendant, Dominic Walker.

The witness stated they were awoken by Walker on Best Avenue in Knox Borough, Clarion County, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates Walker can be heard on surveillance footage yelling profanities to other known individuals while being outside.

Walker yelled profanities such as “shut the (expletive) up,” and engaged in a fighting behavior, causing alarm and annoyance to the public, the complaint notes.

Court records show Walker was charged with the following:

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

