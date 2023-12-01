 

Paul Allen Miller

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qKMyShSToSa0KnUn (1)Paul Allen Miller, 86, of Cochranton, passed away on November 28, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born, August 18, 1937, in Kittanning, he was the son of Harold and Gaynel Sharrer Miller.

He married Patricia Patterson on July 16, 1966, and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2021.

Paul was a graduate of Franklin High School and following graduation served with the US Marines during the Vietnam War.

Returning from the war he worked for over 35 years at Joy Manufacturing.

He was a member of the Deckards United Methodist Church, loved to hunt and fish, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Leslie Guthrie of Reno, Scott Miller (Jodi) of Connelly Springs, NC and David Miller (Kris) of Utica, a brother, Walter Miller (Diana) of Franklin and 4 grandchildren, Madison Trinch, Adrianna Miller, Keirstynn Miller and Peyton Miller.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Ace.

Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home in Cochranton on Friday, December 1, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. when the Rev. Frank Weingard will conduct a Celebration of Life Service.

Interment will be in Peter’s Cemetery.

The family ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Paul’s name to the Cochranton High School Band or Cochranton High School Girls Softball.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.


