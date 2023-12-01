Paul Dart, 100, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 29, 2023, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.

He was born on September 29, 1923, in Pierpont, Ohio to Jesse P. Dart and Florence (Wright) Dart.

He moved to Greenville when in 7th grade and graduated from Penn High School in 1941. That summer his father taught him to fly a Pipercub airplane.

He attended Thiel College in the fall of 1941 but enlisted in the service during his sophomore year. He became a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Airforce where he piloted a C47 in the South Pacific region. He flew from Hickham field in Hawaii and also New Caldonia to Aukland, New Zealand.

After serving until March of 1946, he returned to become a salesman at Dart Chevrolet-Cadillac. He shared ownership of the dealership with his brother, Don Dart, from 1950-1988.

Paul married MaryEllen Weikal on June 21, l947 and had two children: Douglas (Bonita Burns) and Cynthia (Geoff Wright). He has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

Paul was an active member of Zion’s Reformed Church, serving as a Deacon, Elder and two year terms as President of the Consistory. He also served as president of the Greenville Lions Club, member of the Elks Lodge and Masons Eureka Lodge.

He loved to golf and was President of Greenville Country Club for three years. He served on the Greenville Planning Commission and served on the Hospital Authority for a 5 year term. Paul’s other interests included bowling and playing cards like bridge and 500 with friends at St. Paul’s.

A memorial service will be held in the spring, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pa. 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Greenville.

