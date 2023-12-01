Police: Clarion Woman Falsely Reported Sexual Assault of Toddler

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman has been charged with leading police on a wild goose chase after she allegedly reported that her 3-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by a man who was living with her.

Court Records show that on November 22, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Ashley Nicole Davis, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on October 9, 2023, at approximately 2:09 p.m., Detective Roger E. Wright of the Clarion Borough Police Department was contacted by Officer Justin F. O’Neil by phone.

Officer O’Neil advised that he had just taken a call from Ashley Davis. Davis told Officer O’Neil that she wanted to come to the Clarion Borough Police Department to file a report that her three-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her husband’s uncle, a known male, states the complaint.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright advised Officer O’Neil to take an initial report and he would conduct an investigation. Officer O’Neil took an initial report that reads as follows:

Sexual assault of 3 year old girl. Davis came to PD and filed written statement I advised Detective Wright of this incident and he stated he would follow up on Monday Nov, 13, 2023, with Davis. Written Statement placed in Detective Wright’s mailbox. The criminal complaint says Detective Wright reviewed the written statement and it read as follows: “(***Known Male***) moved in with my family in August to September of 2023. My husband was in a accident on October 13th, 2023. My mom watched (***Known Juvenile***), our daughter for the first week. From October 23rd to the 26th (***Known Male***) watched (***Known Juvenile***) for him so I could see David in the ICU. David was out of the ICU of Oct 28th. (***Known Male***) was getting rough with (***Known Juvenile***). “(***Known Juvenile***) started acting out once I was home on the 26th. I noticed blood when I changed her to go to bed. She has fought him and developed a fear around most people. Mostly men. I asked her. She would just run and hide under her bed or kitchen table. She told him when changing her not to hurt her like (***Known Male***) did. I took her to the hospital to be seen and fully kicked (***Known Male***) out. Have been waiting for him to get his things. (***Known Juvenile***) is afraid of him.”.

On October 14, 2023, at approximately 7:47 a.m., Detective Wright called Davis. The phone rang three times and went to voicemail. Detective Wright waited approximately 10 minutes and called back. Davis answered the phone and he advised her that he was following up on the report and written statement that she provided to Officer O’Neil, the complaint indicates.

Davis relayed to Detective Wright that she no longer wanted this incident to be investigated. He advised Davis that she reported a sexual assault of a three-year-old and that he couldn’t just drop the investigation, according to the complaint.

Davis stated the only reason she called the police is because she is mandated to do so. Detective Wright again advised Davis that he would not be dropping the investigation and requested the known juvenile’s date of birth. Davis refused to give him this information, the complaint says.

He asked Davis if she was going to refuse to give him her daughter’s date of birth to proceed with this investigation. Davis told him she was going to hang up on him, then the phone disconnected, notes the complaint.

Detective Wright contacted Clarion County Children and Youth and spoke a to Supervisor, who provided him with the known juvenile’s date of birth, the complaint states.

Detective Wright then spoke to Officer O’Neil, who relayed that during his initial report with Davis, she disclosed to him that the known juvenile was seen for this incident at Brookville Hospital on October 26, 2023, according to the complaint.

On November 14, 2023, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Detective Wright met with Jefferson County District Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak at his office in Brookville. Judge Bazylak reviewed Detective Wright’s search warrant for any and all medical records, to include but not limited to doctor’s, PA’s and nurse’s notes, reason for visit, summary of visit, any and all test results and charts for hospital visits from October 23, 2023, through November 9, 2023, for the known juvenile patient to further this investigation, the complaint notes.

On November 14, 2023, Detective Wright served the search warrant and a Penn Highlands Brookville employee provided him with medical records for the known juvenile. The employee relayed that the known juvenile had only been to Penn Highlands Hospital on one occasion–October 23, 2020, at their Brookville location, says the complaint.

On November 14, 2023, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Detective Wright reviewed the medical records provided by Penn Highlands, Brookville.

The known juvenile was seen by a doctor at the hospital on October 23, 2020, at 1:23 a.m.

On November 15, 2023, at approximately 11:18 a.m., Detective Wright conducted an interview with Ashley Davis at the Clarion Borough Police Department. This interview was recorded with Davis’ consent, according to the complaint.

Detective Wright clarified with Davis that she had taken the known juvenile to Brookville Hospital Emergency Room and she advised that this is correct. Davis then relayed that she called Brookville Hospital to obtain the records and they advised her that they could not pull up this visit and she inquired with them as to why, the complaint says.

Detective Wright then questioned Davis about the day she took the known juvenile to Brookville Hospital on October 26, 2023. Davis relayed that she had confronted the known male prior to taking the known juvenile to the hospital. Detective Wright then confronted Davis with the fact that he was able to pull video footage from October 26, 2023, the day she had claimed to have taken the known juvenile to the hospital, the known male took the known juvenile out to Davis’ vehicle by himself and placed her in her car seat, notes the complaint.

Detective Wright also confronted Davis with the fact that he conducted a search warrant and was able to determine that the known juvenile had only ever been to on Penn Highlands Health System facilities on one occasion and that was in October of 2020, the complaint states.

Davis then changed her story and relayed that she did not take the known juvenile to the hospital. Davis then relayed that the known male told her over Facebook Messenger that he did sexually assault the known juvenile, indicates the complaint.

Detective Wright asked Davis to show him the messages and she advised that she deleted them. Detective Wright advised Davis that he would conduct a search warrant to retrieve these messages from Facebook. Davis then advised that it wasn’t Facebook, that the conversation took place over a phone call, says the complaint.

Detective Wright asked Davis about the diaper that she claimed had blood and discharge, Davis advised that she had discarded the diaper. Davis became irritated that he had confronted her with her false reports. He advised Davis that the known female needed to be checked by a doctor in light of the accusations she made, to make sure that she is safe. Davis relayed that she would not be cooperating with the process and stated that the known juvenile has been through enough, states the complaint.

Davis told him she would not let a doctor touch her child. Davis then asked if she could leave. Detective Wright advised Davis that she was free to leave, but he would be continuing his investigation, the complaint indicates.

On November 15, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Detective Wright conducted an interview with the known male at the Clarion Borough Police Department, according to the complaint.

He inquired with the known male if he knew why Detective Wright requested an interview with him. The known male advised that he was unaware of the reason. Detective Wright asked the known male if Davis had confronted him for sexually assaulting her three-year-old daughter. The known male looked shocked in response to this question and relayed that he and Davis had never had that discussion, the complaint says.

Detective Wright asked the known male if he was present when Davis found blood in the known juvenile’s diaper and he told him he had no knowledge of this. Detective Wright asked the known male why Davis would be making this accusation and he disclosed that he went to the housing authority and reported Davis for charging him rent to live in her subsidized housing. The known male relayed that he stayed with Davis for two months and she charged him $750.00 for rent. The known male found out Davis had lied to him about being on her lease, so he reported her to housing, notes the complaint.

On November 22, 2023, at approximately 10:25 a.m., Detective Wright spoke with a Property Management Aide from the housing authority. The Property Management Aide was able to verify that the known male did come to their office to complain that Davis changed the locks on her residence and that he couldn’t get in. The known male told the housing authority that he was supposed to be on the lease, and they advised him he was never added by Davis. The known male then told housing that Davis had been charging him rent to live there, the complaint states.

According to court records, Davis was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on November 29, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, M2

Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, M2

A preliminary hearing is set for December 19, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Davis was released on her own recognizance.



