Scenic Rivers YMCA Appoints New CEO

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA has announced the appointment of Jesse Kelley as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Jesse Kelley was officially appointed to the role of CEO on November 17, 2023. Kelley replaced Thomas Spence, who announced his retirement from the Scenic Rivers YMCA in October.

Jesse Kelley brings a wealth of experience to the Scenic Rivers YMCA, having served as the Clarion County YMCA Branch Director for the last 12 years. During his tenure at the Clarion County YMCA, Kelley was instrumental in fundraising for a new community YMCA and building a full-service facility in Clarion County in 2019.

Kelley is a Graduate of Slippery Rock University with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Exercise Science. He began his career as a part-time employee at the Grove City YMCA as a fitness specialist. Upon Graduation Jesse served as a strength and conditioning coach for a number of Division 1 and 2 Universities.

Kelley passionately advocates for the YMCA’s mission to strengthen communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Jesse Kelley is committed to building upon the Scenic Rivers YMCA’s solid foundation and leading the organization into a new era of growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse Kelley as the new Scenic Rivers YMCA CEO,” said Greg Lander, Chair of the Association’s Board of Directors. “Jesse Kelley is a proven leader deeply committed to the YMCA’s mission. We are confident that Jesse will lead our organization to continued success in the years to come.”

Kelley is active in his community and volunteers as a member of the Clarion Rotary Club and at Immaculate Conception Church and School in Clarion.

Jesse Kelley and his wife Brehan live in Clarion with their two children, Declan and Jax.

“The Scenic Rivers YMCA was made great long before I got here. I am honored and privileged to do my part in fulfilling the Y mission and strengthening the foundations of the communities the YMCA serves.”

About the Scenic Rivers YMCA

The Scenic Rivers YMCA is a charitable, non-profit organization that has been serving Clarion and Venango counties through Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and Camp Coffman for over 150 years. The Scenic Rivers YMCA is committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA offers a variety of programs and services for children, families, and adults, including childcare, after-school care, summer camp, fitness classes, youth sports, and aquatics.

