Shannon Marie Beers, 40, of Franklin, passed quietly from this life to eternity with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 5:05 p.m. at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Shannon was born on December 26, 1982, to the late Deborah Ann Baker and the late Art (Gene) Beers.

Shannon was a 2001 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and attended ICM College in Pittsburgh.

Shannon has always been a caring and devoted person having spent most of her life caring for others through her work at places such as Easter Seals, the Caring Place and Polk Center.

In June of 2008, Shannon gave birth to a young man who would change her life forever, her son Ethanyal James Sebastian Baker.

Shannon was a devoted mother and worked hard to provide for herself and “Ethan.” They enjoyed many activities together like spending time at the local pool and family adventures.

Shannon was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin. She enjoyed helping in the children’s ministry and was a member of the bell choir. Shannon met and made many new friends through her membership at the church.

Shannon volunteered for several years at the ABC Life Center in Franklin. She painted a mural on the wall, added artistic design elements to the center, assisted with preparing baskets of baby items for the newborns and was instrumental in preparing Christmas parties, spa days and other events for the clients of the center.

Shannon was very creative and enjoyed making things to share with others. Every year, Ethan’s birthday parties were elaborate with creative cakes and fantastic decorations. She shared her talents with her family and friends throughout her life.

Shannon was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Jim and Becky Baker, and her sister, Jamie Kelly.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ethanyal Baker; brother, Jeff Beers; sister, Sheila Greenlee; nephew, Gage Beers, nieces Carly Baker and Brielle Beers; and great nephew Anakin Helpling along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, at the First United Methodist Church, 1100 Liberty Street in Franklin.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Franklin to assist the family in her last wishes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.