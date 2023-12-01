Shirley (Stewart) King, 97, of Brookville, passed away during the morning hours of Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Shirley was born on December 4, 1925, in Meadville, to the late Robert and Irene (Shellito) Stewart.

Shirley attended Linesville High School and went on to attend Nursing School in Meadville.

Shirley married Fred W. King in Linesville, on July 13, 1946; he was the love of her life, and she has missed him dearly since his passing on November 5, 2012.

When her first child was born in 1947, she opted to leave her career and focus her attention on raising her family.

In 1954, Shirley and Fred settled in Brookville.

Her family was the most important part of her life; always coming first. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were so dear to her.

Shirley has been a longtime member of the Brookville First Methodist Church in Brookville. She loved being involved with her church and the various groups associated with the church.

She enjoyed gardening and was once named gardener of the month.

She enjoyed baking and was famous for her caramel popcorn throughout the neighborhood.

Shirley is survived by her four sons; Kenneth S. (Renee) King, of Brookville; Robert F. King of Mentor, OH; Ronald E. (Karyn) King of Brookville,; Alan E. (Chris) King of Brookville,; and her daughter, Linda King Grinder of Brookville. Five grandchildren; Brian G. King, Kayla Griffiths, Jenna Grinder, Brandon King, and Kaitlyn King. Five great-grandchildren; Donovan Griffiths, Jaedyn Griffiths, Brooklyn Griffiths, Reagan Griffiths, and Kentley McGhee. Shirley is also survived by her sister; Jane Stewart McDermott, and her brother, Fred Stewart, both of Linesville.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley is preceded in passing by her brother James R. Stewart; her sister Sue Mika; and her daughter-in-law; Linda G. King.

Shirley’s family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital and the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, and especially the staff of the Penn Highlands Jefferson Court for the many years they cared for their mother.

All Shirley’s services will remain private to her family and officiated by Pastor Joe Short. They are to take place on a special day though, her 98th birthday.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Brookville First Methodist Church, 205 Jefferson St., Brookville PA, 15825.

Interment will take place at Brookville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the d’Argy Family Funeral Homes in Brookville.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.