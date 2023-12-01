Brandon Rae Band to Perform at TrAils To Ales II Tonight
Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage tonight at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
Brandon Rae Band performs tonight, December 2, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
