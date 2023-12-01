Dancer’s Studio Student Shines at Dance Masters Title Competition
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Anistyn Gallagher was crowned Petite Miss Dance through Dance Masters of PA Chapter #10 on the memorable date of Saturday, November 4th.
Anistyn’s journey to this prestigious title was no small feat. She auditioned in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, and Acro classes, underwent a rigorous interview, and delivered an outstanding solo performance. As Petite Miss Dance of PA, Anistyn is now set to represent Pennsylvania on a national stage, as she travels to Anaheim, California, this summer to compete for the title of Petite Miss Dance of America.
Anistyn’s achievements don’t stop there. She also received the highest awards in Ballet, Tap, and Jazz auditions, along with the highest score for her interview performance, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication.
Anistyn Gallagher is not only a dance sensation but also a proud member of the Dancer’s Studio Competition and Company Teams. Her remarkable journey has been marked by numerous scholarships and accolades over the past several years.
Anistyn’s roots lie in Rimersburg, where she attends Sligo Elementary School. She is the daughter of Corey and Amanda Gallagher and has been honing her dancing skills since the tender age of three at Dancer’s Studio in Clarion, PA. Her passion and talent will now take her to the national stage, as she continues to be a shining star in the world of dance.
Thank you to all of her teachers at Dancer’s Studio, Abbey Barron, and all the guest teachers who have helped her grow. Thank you to everyone who supports not only Anistyn but Dancer’s Studio.
