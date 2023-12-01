LISTEN LIVE – Kerle Tire Game of the Week: Redbank Valley vs. Fort Cherry (PIAA Class 1A Semifinals)

Listen Live to the Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs take on the Fort Cherry Rangers in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.

Click here to listen.

This stream will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.