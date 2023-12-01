SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber in Knox Carries All Your Christmas Decor
Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 07:12 AM
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox is ready with all your indoor and outdoor Christmas decor.
Stop by and see the Holiday displays and pick the perfect decor or tree to make your home feel cozy this season.
Heeter lumber in New Bethlehem also has a great selection of outdoor Christmas inflatables.
Heeter Lumber is located at 507 E State Street, Knox, PA 16232, and 402 W Broad St, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For more information about Heeter Lumber, please visit www.heeterlumber.com or visit them on Facebook.
