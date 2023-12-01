State Police Calls: Investigation Underway in Hit-and-Run Accident in Clarion Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Hit-and-Run in Clarion Township

Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place around 2:00 a.m. on November 10 on Boundary Street in Clarion Township.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and negotiating a right curve in the roadway when it traveled off the left side of the road for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then struck a mailbox that was located in front of 604 Boundary Street.

The vehicle then continued off the left side of the roadway and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Suspected DUI in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek on Stone House Road/Stoney Lonesome Road in Clarion Township, around 1:57 a.m. on October 28.

Police say the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

The arrestee is a known 41-year-old Monroeville man.

Driver in Fleeing Incident Suspected of DUI

Clarion-based State Police investigated a fleeing and eluding incident that happened in Elk Township, Clarion County, at 11:51 p.m. on November 14.

Police say the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The arrestee is a 53-year-old Knox man.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, November 29.

