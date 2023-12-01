Sue Ann Kaylor, 56, of Franklin, died Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born, March 19, 1967 in Meadville, she was the daughter of Ralph and Pat Deeter Giles.

She married Bryan Kaylor on April 18, 1992 and he survives.

She was a 1986 graduate of Franklin High School, worked at the Venango Manor as a dietician for over eight years, and proud as a homemaker, cooking, being with her family and caring for others, especially her time with the 4H children of Venango County.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her her children, Keven Kaylor of Franklin and Steven Kaylor (Rebecca) of Kennerdell, her mother, Pat Giles of Cochranton and a granddaughter, Katherine Kaylor, two sisters, Louise Baker (Scott) of Utica, and Barbie Giles of Cooperstown and a brother, John Giles of Utica. Nieces and nephews, Brienna Williams, Curtis Giles, Derek Baker, Austin Plummer, Chad Riddle, Cory Ridle and Tiffany Welton, two brother-in-laws, Terry Kaylor and Roy Kaylor and two sister-in laws, Joyce Riddle and Sherrie Kaylor.

Her father preceded her in death.

As per Sue’s wishes there are no services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The Dickson Family Funeral Home in Cochranton is in care of arrangements and memorial donations can be made to the Venango County 4H.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

