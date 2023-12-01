 

Teen Transported to Hospital After Rollover Crash on I-80

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital following a rollover crash in Beaver Township on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, on Interstate 80 west in Beaver Township, Clarion County, according to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say a 2006 Ford F250 Supercab driven by 18-year-old Curtis A. Kemp, of Bellevue, MI, traveled off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment.

The impact with the embankment caused Kemp’s truck to rollover before coming to final rest on its wheels off the roadway.

Kemp was transported by ambulance to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.


