Union/A-C Valley Girls Basketball to Host ‘Shoot for the Cure’ to Benefit Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Union/A-C Valley girls basketball team is hosting a Shoot for the Cure and IBD Awareness night on Monday, December 11.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at A-C Valley Jr/Sr High School during the game against Clarion Area.

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are collectively known as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases or IBD.

These are silent diseases that currently have no cure and affect many in the community, including one of the U/AC players.

“This cause is very near and dear to us,” said coach Renee Wetzel. “We invite you to join our team in bringing awareness to these diseases and help contribute to finding a cure.”

This night will consist of the recognition of those affected by IBD, a 50/50 raffle, a chance auction, a blanket drive, and a t-shirt.

If you would like to donate an auction item or help in any way, please contact Wetzel at renwetzel@comcast.net or Tonya Fleming at tfleming2373@yahoo.com.

All proceeds from this event will be given to the Western Pennsylvania/West Virginia Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to assist in their efforts to find a cure for IBD.

All blankets collected will be hand-delivered to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“We look forward to participating in this night with you and appreciate your efforts to help raise awareness and find a cure for IBD,” Wetzel noted.

A-C Valley Jr/Sr High School is located at 776 State Route 58 in Foxburg.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.