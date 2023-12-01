Three Former Area Residents Arrested in Mississippi Capital Murder Case

RIPLEY, Miss. (EYT) — Three former area residents have been arrested in connection with the December 2022 murder of Kirby Carpenter in Tippah County, Mississippi.

US Marshals arrested Caitlin Spence on Thursday, November 30th in an undisclosed location in Pennsylvania, according to a report from WTVA.

According to a press release, Spence’s parents, Jeffrey Dean Spence and Karen Elizabeth Spence, were arrested by US Marshals assigned to the agency’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Sheriff’s Deputies in Smyth County, Virginia.

The trio were all wanted on active capital murder warrants.

Jeffrey and Karen Spence are currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi. The whereabouts of Caitlin Spence haven’t been disclosed.

Carpenter was discovered after the Tippah County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Department received a call from his Dry Creek, MS residence on December 2, 2022. After responding to the call, his deceased body was discovered with a gun shot wound.

Karen Spence is a former nurse at Clarion-Limestone High School.

Jeffrey Spence formerly owned the White Oak Whitetail Deer Farm in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County. He was found guilty in 2005 for the 1999 theft of a whitetail deer buck named Goliath. The 28-point buck disappeared from the Wild Bunch Ranch deer farm in Clarion County in October of 1999. The animal was 2 years old at the time of its disappearance and weighted-in at 260 pounds.

