Asher James Deets, age 17 of Keezletown, VA, and most recently of Morrisdale, PA went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 27, 2023 at his father’s residence in Morrisdale.

Born November 10, 2006 in Allentown, he was the son of Tara M. (Deets) Miller and her husband Wes Miller, Keezletown, VA and his father, Aaron Keeler, Morrisdale.

Also surviving are his siblings, Joshua Deets, Gabe Deets and Zachary Dougherty, Harley Miller all at home in Virginia; Alex Parker and Krisha in Kissimmee, FL; Gwendolyn Sanderlin and husband Matthew, and Brandon Keeler, both of Quakertown PA; his maternal grandparents, Richard N Deets, Jr and preceded in death by Marjorie Vogt Deets of Pottstown, PA. Step-paternal grandparents, Leslie Miller and Rodney Wampler of Linville VA and Paternal grandparents, Lee and Rut Keeler of PA; and four aunts, Tabitha Sites and Sarah Wampler; Uncle, Todd Deet and Kristen of Berks County, VA; Aunt, Sheri Brown and Adam of Chester County; Marcia Dupiche and Rebbekka Everitt.

Asher was a member of the Keezletown United Methodist Church, Keezletown, VA, and was a Jr. at West Branch Area High School, Allport where he was a member of the West Branch Warrior Football Team and attended Montivideo Middle School, Penn Laird, VA where he was loved by many. He had all the plans ready to go into the United States Marines after he graduated with an ASVAB score of 53. He was a third generation of first responders and Military. He grew a passion for farming on his pappy’s dairy farm, he became the bull whisperer for his Black Angus Bull followed him like a dog. Asher knew what he wanted and was ready to fulfill it. He had a love for the Lord deep down. His mother led him to the Lord at a young age at Calvary Baptist Church of Souderton at the three wooden crosses.

He would work Friday nights with his step-dad, whom he referred to as Dad, Wes Miller, doing peanut loads for the farm, Wes taught Asher how to drive a 10-speed tractor trailer.

We worked so hard to fill your tool belt with life skills that you could use in so many parts of your life. If one job fell through or if you and your family fell on hard times, you could still feed them one way or another.

He was a part of one of the biggest Roblox Military group in the world where he ran a division beside JAY D. Inside a group called HICOM. Asher was given a formal announcement inside the server where thousands have paid their respects to him and our family. He was an incredible young man whose light influenced every life he touched. The impact from his presence brightened so many lives and he will be sorely missed by so many aching hearts. Our goal is to build a small cabin or sports area in Asher’s honor at the church summer camp, Camp Overlook, Keezletown, VA, that he attended since moving to Virginia for many years and was looking forward to a promised counselor position this summer.

We will contribute to the scholarship fund at our church in Virginia that helped make the scholarship possible.

A public visitation will be held at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 1:30 PM until time of service at 2:30 PM in the church, across from the West Branch Area High School, Allport.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, First Responders and surrounding communities, school students and faculty will be received from 2:00 PM until time of service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Julia Piper officiating for both services with a meal to follow each service in the church social hall.

Another service will be held at Keezletown United Methodist Church, Keezletown, VA, on Saturday, December 9th, 2023 at 12 PM with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating and a covered dish meal to follow, for all those that would like to pay their respects.

He was through and through a Washington Red Skins fan. Family asks any football students attending to please wear their football Jersey and for any Veterans attending to please wear your head coverings signifying being a veteran. We want our baby to be remembered for the sweet, smart, God loving boy he was. Rest in his arm’s Asher, may your wings be wrapped around everyone you touched.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Asher Deets Account, PO Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Road, Morrisdale, PA 16858; on line at- Go Fund Me, https://gofund.me/6eb29584 or to Keezletown United Methodist Church, 1456 Keezletown Road, Keezletown, VA 22832.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

