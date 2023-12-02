Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Shrimp with Rice

The seafood is seasoned just right with garlic, pepper and hot sauce!

Ingredients

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 large green pepper, chopped



1 tablespoon olive oil3 garlic cloves, minced1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth1/2 cup minced fresh parsley1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained1 to 2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce1/4 teaspoon onion salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 pounds uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined5-2/3 cups hot cooked rice

Directions

1. In a large skillet, saute the onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the tomato sauce, broth, parsley, pimientos, hot sauce, onion salt and pepper.

2. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp; cook 5-7 minutes longer or until shrimp turn pink. Serve with rice.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.