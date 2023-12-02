Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Shrimp with Rice
The seafood is seasoned just right with garlic, pepper and hot sauce!
Ingredients
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large green pepper, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained
1 to 2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce
1/4 teaspoon onion salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
5-2/3 cups hot cooked rice
Directions
1. In a large skillet, saute the onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the tomato sauce, broth, parsley, pimientos, hot sauce, onion salt and pepper.
2. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp; cook 5-7 minutes longer or until shrimp turn pink. Serve with rice.
