John Louis Bauer, 84, of Lucinda passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville, PA.

He had been in declining health.

John was born on June 4, 1939 on the family homestead in Lucinda, PA.

He was the son of Rocelia (Clara) Slater Bauer and Aloysius (Lewey) Bauer.

His Godparents were Theresa (Engel) Gatesman and Jim Gabler.

John was a 1958 graduate of North Clarion High School.

He began working for the Paul Wiser school bus, Cliff Harriger Farm in Sligo, PA., Grinnell Sprinkler Company, and finally R & S Metals in Clarion.

John enjoyed mowing lawn, car and truck engines, repairs and carpenter work in the home, and sitting on the back porch in the summer.

He was married to Patricia Niederriter on June 9, 1973 by Fr. Francis Theobald at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, Pa, and she survives.

John is survived by a sister-in-law, Cecile (Ramier) Bauer of Lucinda, PA.

Also, he has numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by Cyril (Billie Jean Cason) of Lucinda, PA., Richard (Margaret Gatesman) of Romeo, MI., Grace (Albert Pabst) of Dayton, OH., Sr. Elizabeth, OSF, Pittsburgh, PA., David (Cecile Ramier) of Lucinda, PA., Donald (8 Months) of Lucinda, PA. and Paul of Youngsville, PA.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown, PA., with the Rev. Cory Pius, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in John’s name to Clarion Forest VNA Nurses OR Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA 16214 or Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

