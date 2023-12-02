Know Your Neighbors: After Epiphany at Young Age, Darren Troese Knew What He Wanted to Do in Life
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “I remember being in the dish room and watching the (cooks) on the line and thinking, ‘Man, these guys are awesome!’”
This story is part of our Know Your Neighbors series. If there’s a person in our community that you think we should spotlight, reach out to us and tell us why.
Despite the obvious fact his family has owned two Clarion mainstays for generations, Darren said he has always known cooking is his passion after an epiphany at an early age.
Darren was born in Clarion to Dana Troese and Karen (Holben) Klusewitz but moved to the Reading area after his parents divorced when he was five years old.
“Reading was a lot of fun, and I did martial arts for a long time there,” Darren told exploreClarion.com. “That’s where I kinda found out what a hoagie was. They take a lot of pride in that sort of thing.”
He lived in Reading with his mom until seventh grade and then moved back to Clarion to live with his father and grandparents.
Darren said it was tough to move at a young age, but Clarion was just the logical place to go.
“It was definitely hard, but I had moved around quite a bit when I was a kid, so I was pretty acclimated to that sort of thing,” he explained. “Coming (to Clarion) just seemed like the right choice. I never really thought about moving back to Reading.”
Although he loved living with his mother, Darren was in good hands in Clarion, as his grandparents were the longtime owners of The Loomis from the late 1940s until 2009.
Darren entered the family business alongside his father when he was in eighth grade. He started bussing tables at The Loomis before working in the dish room.
“My father always strived to make a stable life here,” Darren noted. “My grandparents were very supportive of me throughout my whole life, and obviously my dad as well.”
From a young age, Darren knew what he wanted to do.
“That’s the funny thing. I just assumed I would be working at The Loomis,” he said. “When you’re that age, you don’t really think about money or a job. But, I started pretty young, and I remember being in the dish room and watching the (cooks) on the line and thinking, ‘Man, these guys are awesome.’”
Before he knew it, an employee left, and Darren was asked if he wanted to learn to cook.
“They were just so fast and it was really the first time I had been acclimated to the restaurant life,” Darren said. “I started sautéing, and that was the real epiphany of my life. I thought, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
Darren worked his way up to one of the top chefs at The Loomis by the time his father left to open his own business in 2008–Daddy’s Main Street Hot Dog.
Darren wasn’t sure about the new change.
“I was scared because my dad had left and I was at The Loomis, so I didn’t really have my safety net there anymore,” he recalled. “My dad is my best friend. He always has been, and he’s my biggest hero.”
By 2009, Darren left The Loomis and headed to Daddy’s, and he’s been there ever since.
“I’m going to be 40 years old, and we still work really well together,” Darren remarked. “Our teamwork never seems to fail.”
Darren says he still carries lessons he learned all those years ago at The Loomis, such as the pace at which food service workers are required to meet.
“When you have a line, generally you’re just trying to get your food out as fast as humanly possible, but never sacrificing the quality of the food you’re putting out,” he said. “We have an unspoken rule that the first dish of the day has to look as good as the last one of the day.”
Darren also leans on principles his father taught him, like generosity and caring for your customers.
“We feel so indebted to our customers all the time, and we’re always trying to push the envelope while keeping in mind what they like,” he explained. “Every customer that comes in – we’re always cordial and helpful. This is what we want to do. It’s not like an obligation. We’re just trying to help everyone that comes in.”
Today, you’ll likely see Darren—or Dana—behind the counter at Daddy’s on Main Street.
Darren lives in Clarion with his girlfriend, Stephanie, and son, Thayden.
My son is a huge part of my life,” he said. “He’s my rock and the center of my life. He’s just an awesome kid.”
Darren reminisced, “As a Clarion University graduate, I was met by a classic Troese smile on many occasions while trying to eat the entire menu as a young student.
“Aside from the off-the-chart dishes, the restaurant’s atmosphere and hospitality as if you were crammed in your parents’ kitchen while they whipped up a delicious meal are a true testament to the Troese family’s character.”
Know Your Neighbors is an ongoing series focusing on people making a positive impact in Clarion County. To nominate a Clarion County resident, email news@exploreClarion.com
RELATED ARTICLES:
Dana Troese: ‘Never Looked Back as Far as Cooking’
The Troese Family Continues a Cooking Tradition at Daddy’s Main Street
Former Captain Loomis Owner Eugene Troese Passes Away
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.