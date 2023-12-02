Linda C. Bixler, 76, of Irwin Twp., Harrisville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family at 12:34 P.M. on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Born in Franklin on July 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Leona Reagle Beer.

She was a 1965 graduate of Franklin High School and the former Clarion State College in 1969.

Linda earned two Bachelor’s Degrees in Math and Special Education.

Upon graduation, Linda began teaching at Valley Grove Elementary and remainder there until retiring in 2005.

She was a beloved teacher and proud to have taught thousands of students during her time as an educator.

Linda enjoyed golf, going to the casino, playing in various pool leagues, traveling, and especially taking cruises.

She was a member of the Franklin VFW, Franklin Moose, and Franklin Eagles clubs.

In 1996, Linda married Richard “Dick” Bixler and he survives.

Also surviving is her son, Robert Sabousky of Oil City; and his three children, Michael, Richard and Taylor; a step-son, Richard Bixler; his wife, Kaylen of Harrisville; and their children, Zayden, Landyn, and Austyn; and a step-daughter, Michelle Bixler of New Bethlehem.

Additionaly surviving is a sister, Janice Shull and her husband, Robert of Franklin; two brothers, Samuel Beer and his wife Nancy of Wexford, and Gerald Beer and his wife Loni of Oil City; a brother-in-law, Jack Goodrich of Oil City; and several Nieces and Nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Goodrich; a brother, Richard Beer; an infant sister, Patricia and her close and special friend Pamela Winger Heath.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.

The family would like to thank Amy, Alexis, and Phyllis from the VNA Hospice for the wonderful care given to Linda.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

