Local Students Part of Pre-Employment Transition Services Program

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Several East Forest High School students are currently part of the Pre-Employment Transition Services (PETS) program through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Students involved in the program are (pictured above, from left) Coltin Carr, Talon Zeigler, Miles Romano, Alex Contrael, Lillian Spence, and Summer Watkins.

The students have participated in various training and learning activities since the school year started.

Over the past few months, they have attended the Goodwill Greenhouse Harvest Sale in Falls Creeks, Quiet Creek Farm in Sigel, and the Mobile Carnegie Science Center FAB LAB at the Riverview Intermediate Unit in Clarion.

All of these field trips have given the students hands-on experience with various projects and different opportunities for entrepreneurial ideas that they may use in the workplace someday.

The students have grown pumpkins, plants, and mums to sell. They also learned how to use a 3D printer, and several more presenters and lessons are coming up this winter and next spring.

