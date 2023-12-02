Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman Holding Infant Son, Threatening Them With Kitchen Knife in Polk Township

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening them with a knife during a domestic dispute in Polk Township.

Court documents show State Police in DuBois filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Bryan Edward Kobylanski, of North Jackson.

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on November 27, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Firetower Road in Polk Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a suicidal male in a domestic situation around 8:49 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Responding troopers arrived on scene and spoke with a known female victim, who advised she and Bryan Kobylanski engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical, the complaint states.

The victim told police that Kobylanski puncher her in the right inner thigh with a closed fist while she was holding her 11-month-old son, the complaint indicates.

Kobylanski then picked up a small kitchen knife and began to walk towards the victim and the child while holding the knife raised towards them, the complaint notes.

Kobylanski then attempted to cut himself with the kitchen knife, according to the complaint.

The victim suffered a small bruise on her right thigh, the complaint states.

Kobylanski was arraigned at 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, on the following charges in front of Judge Inzana:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor

Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $40,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

On Thursday, November 23, around 9:57 a.m., PSP DuBois was dispatched to the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an inmate possessing a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

While intake was being done on Bryan Kobylanski, two baggies containing pills were found in his wallet, the complaint states.

Upon arrival to the jail, Trooper Paige Pifer Thompson observed a crushed pale orange pill and one approximately quarter-size of the same orange pill with an unidentified marking on it, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Thompson spoke to Kobylanski, who advised the pills were Adderall as he was prescribed it approximately six months ago, but is no longer taking it, the complaint notes.

On November 28, Kobylanski was released after posting bail.

For the drug possession case, Kobylanski was arraigned on November 28, at 8:24 a.m., in front of Judge Bazylak:

Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony

Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor

Use/Poss Of Drug Paraph, Misdemeanor

His bail was set at $30,000.00 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing for the initial case is set for December 19, while the hearing for the second case will take place on December 12.

