Michael E. Russell Sr, 59, of Polk, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife November 30, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born August 31, 1964 in Grove City.

He was the son of Earl “Buck” Russell and Leora Parquette Russell.

Mike graduated from Grove City High School.

Mike was married to Brenda L. Switzer on June 22, 2002, she survives.

He was most recently employed at Montgomery Truss and Panel as a fork lift operator, he retired after 37 years due to his health struggles in October of this year.

Mike was an active member of the Clarion County Rod and Gun in Knox and the American Bowlers Association.

Mike loved all sports but he was especially a die-hard Steelers Fan!

He loved Nascar and went to many race tracks with his racing buddies.

He would go to Michigan International Speedway annually with his wife, children, family, and friends.

He enjoyed cornhole, Annual Labor Day gatherings, bowling, and most importantly spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and family.

Loved ones to cherish Mike’s memory are his wife Brenda Russell, his mother Leora Russell, his children Tricia (Jamie) Tasker, Kristan (Kellen) Russell, Michael (Ashley) Russell, Kayleigh Russell, and Gary (Amanda) Whitling. Mike’s grandchildren include Sierra Bell, Peyton Sellers, Reagan Tasker, Brayden Russell, Kori Tasker, Julianna Newbill, and Carson Russell. Mike’s brothers and sisters include Rick Russell, Rob Russell (Lori), Karen Carter (Fred), and Donna Rudolph (Tim). Mikes’ other family includes his mother-in-law Sandy (Barry) Switzer, brother in laws Bob Switzer (Becky), Bruce (Shannon) Switzer and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Mike was welcomed into heaven by his father Buck Russell, his father-in-law Gary Switzer, his pal Grandpa (Norman) Weaver, sister-in-law Janet Russell, several aunts and uncles, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Mike’s family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 2:00 pm till 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sam Stebbins officiating.

Mike requested for his funeral, his family and friends all wear the black and gold for his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burial will take place at Rockland Cemetery.

Friends can also email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

