SPONSORED: Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is Hiring Special Education Teachers

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Riverview-IU-6-Now-Hiring-special edCLARION, Pa. – The Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is hiring several Special Education Teachers.

Full-time (185 days) professional collective bargaining unit positions with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.

Minimum starting salary $54,524 with consideration for experience and/or advanced degree to increase salary offer.

Top salary possible of $88,317. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education Teacher.

Interested candidates should visit Riverview Intermediate Unit Employment page: https://www.riu6.org/domain/70 for more information and access to the application forms.


