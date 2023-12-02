State Police Announce Member Promotions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police recognized the promotions of four Sergeants and 49 Corporals during a December 1 ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County, Commissioner Christopher Paris announced.

A Bureau of Liquor Enforcement employee was promoted to Enforcement Officer 3 during the ceremony.

Promoted to Sergeant:

Sgt. Danea L. Durham, of Montgomery County, is assigned to the Southeast Training Center, Bureau of Training and Education. Sgt. Durham enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2018.

Sgt. Michael D. Glentzer, of Luzerne County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sgt. Glentzer enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.

Sgt. Lance L. Schimp, of McKean County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, Special Emergency Response Team, West. Sgt. Schimp enlisted in the State Police in 2004 and was promoted to Corporal in 2013.

Sgt. Matthew C. Steele, of Jefferson County, is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Sgt. Steele enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Promoted to Corporal:

Cpl. Robert C. Ace Jr., of Bucks County, is assigned to the Bureau of Communication and Information Services, CLEAN Administration Audit/Investigation Unit. Cpl. Ace enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Gary D. Beadle, of Lycoming County, is assigned to the Troop F, Montoursville, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit. Cpl. Beadle enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Daniel L. Beatty, of Allegheny County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Law Enforcement Division. Cpl. Beatty enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Nicholas D. Bierzonski, of Butler County, is assigned to Troop D, Beaver. Cpl. Bierzonski enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Vincent Borello, of Washington County, is assigned to Troop B, Washington. Cpl. Borello enlisted in the State Police in 2004.

Cpl. Robert P. Borkowski, Jr., of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Cpl. Borkowski enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Robert P. Broadwater, of Westmoreland County, is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education, Southwest Training Center. Cpl. Broadwater enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. David M. Brown, of Butler County, is assigned to Troop D, Butler. Cpl. Brown enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

Cpl. Daniel L. Clemente, of Lancaster County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Cpl. Clemente enlisted in the State Police in 2009.

Cpl. Jason Delaini, of Somerset County, is assigned to Troop A, Somerset. Cpl. Delaini enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Jordan G. Eckman, of Butler County, is assigned to Troop D, Kittanning. Cpl. Eckman enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Joseph F. Fay, of Blair County, is assigned to Troop A, Kiski Valley. Cpl. Fay enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Duane E. Frederick, of Luzerne County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Cpl. Frederick enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Nathan E. Hartless, of Erie County, is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Cpl. Hartless enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Cpl. Heather L. Heffner, of Berks County, is assigned to Troop L, Jonestown. Cpl. Heffner enlisted in the State Police in 2005.

Cpl. David J. Husar, of Centre County, is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Cpl. Husar enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Andrea E. Jacobs, of Lycoming County, is assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. Cpl. Jacobs enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Adam L. Kline, of Cambria County, is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, Aviation Unit. Cpl. Kline enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Cpl. Joshua L. Knoffsinger, of Center County, is assigned to Troop G, Hollidaysburg. Cpl. Knoffsinger enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Cpl. Gregory E. Kohr, of Lebanon County, is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Cpl. Kohr enlisted in the State Police in 2004.

Cpl. Patrick T. Lilly, Jr., of Bucks County, is assigned to Troop M, Trevose. Cpl. Lilly enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Thomas M. Lizik, of Allegheny County, is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Cpl. Lizik enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Steven M. Manns, of Jefferson County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Cpl. Manns enlisted in the State Police in 1999.

Cpl. Steven D. Moyemont, of Westmoreland County, is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Cpl. Moyemont enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Matthew A. Pergar, of Westmoreland County, is assigned to the Bureau of Forensic Services. Cpl. Pergar enlisted in the State Police in 2004.

Cpl. Michael C. Petrozino, of Schuylkill County, is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Cpl. Petrozino enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Cpl. Charles H. Phillips, Jr., of Delaware County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Cpl. Phillips enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Nicholas C. Richards, of Washington County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Cpl. Richards enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Matthew J. Rossiter, of Philadelphia County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Cpl. Rossiter enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Matthew A. Rounsley, of Clinton County, is assigned to Troop E, Warren. Cpl. Rounsley enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Sean M. Samsa, of Allegheny County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Cpl. Samsa enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Kristen M. Scassa, of Beaver County, is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crime Task Force. Cpl. Scassa enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Timothy A. Schwartz, of Dauphin County, is assigned the Bureau of Patrol, Vehicle Fraud. Cpl. Schwartz enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Brendan J. Shearn, of Delaware County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Cpl. Shearn enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Christopher J. Shoap, of Franklin County, is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Cpl. Shoap enlisted in the State Police in 2003.

Cpl. Jeffrey R. Smith, of Montgomery County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Cpl. Smith enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Cpl. Brian S. Smyers, of Snyder County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Cpl. Smyers enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Cpl. Seth W. Sprague, of Fulton County, is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Cpl. Sprague enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Christopher R. Stecik, of Lackawanna County, is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Cpl. Stecik enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Jeffrey M. Swope, of Dauphin County, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Cpl. Swope enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Cpl. Derek W. Thomas, of Luzerne County, is assigned to the Bureau of Forensic Services. Cpl. Thomas enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Cpl. Matthew D. Urbanski, of Northampton County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Cpl. Urbanski enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Cpl. Rachel L. Ward, of Erie County, is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Cpl. Ward enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Cpl. Robert B. Warman of Allegheny County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Cpl. Warman enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Daniel A. Wetzel, of Northumberland County, is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Cpl. Wetzel enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Cpl. Vincent J. White III, of Washington County, is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Cpl. White enlisted in the State Police in 1999.

Cpl. Jennifer L. Wieboldt, of Monroe County, is assigned to Troop N, Lehighton. Cpl. Wieboldt enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Christopher D. Wilson, of Clearfield County, is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Cpl. Wilson enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Cpl. Jessica C. Zangla, of Westmoreland County, is assigned to Troop K, Media. Cpl. Zangla enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Promoted to Liquor Enforcement Officer 3

EO3 Gary N. Schroeder, of Allegheny County, is assigned to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, District Enforcement Office #4, Pittsburgh. EO3 Schroeder joined the State Police in 2001.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.