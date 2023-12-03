 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 3, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Rain before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 57. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday
Scattered rain and snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then scattered rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday Night
Scattered snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
