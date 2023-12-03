Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Enchilada Casser-Ole!
Packed with black beans, cheese, tomatoes, and southwestern flavor, it’s an impressive-looking entree that’s as simple as it is delicious!
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 large onion, chopped
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup reduced-fat Italian salad dressing
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium taco seasoning
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
6 flour tortillas (8 inches)
3/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
1 cup shredded lettuce
1 medium tomato, chopped
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Directions
1. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in the salsa, beans, dressing, taco seasoning and cumin. Place 3 tortillas in an 11×7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Layer with half of the meat mixture, sour cream, and cheese. Repeat layers.
2. Cover and bake at 400° for 25 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 5-10 minutes longer. Let stand for 5 minutes; top with lettuce, tomato and cilantro.
