Garnet M. (Aikins) Haggerty, 90, a former resident of Rockwood Avenue, Oil City, died peacefully at 7:29 AM Thursday, November 16, 2023 at AdventHealth, Altamonte Springs, FL.

Born May 2, 1933 in Knoxdale, Jefferson County, she was a beloved daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Mary E. Brumberg Aikins.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod in Oil City.

She married Glenn Mortimer in 1951, shortly before moving to Florida.

On October 16, 1999, she married Leroy Haggerty, shortly before moving back to Oil City, who preceded her in death on July 29, 2013.

Prior to retiring, Garnet had worked as a waitress at Perkins Family Restaurants and as a parish secretary at Zion Lutheran Church in Orlando, FL.

Garnet loved working with flowers, watching hummingbirds feed, and loved her church family as well as her own.

She loved going to the Creekside Senior Center and playing cards and dominoes with family and friends.

She is survived by three children: Carole Lynn Pitinsky and her husband, Steve of Tulsa, OK; Richard Glenn Mortimer of Tempe, AZ; and Thomas Edward Mortimer and his wife, Sheila of Orlando, FL; in addition to six grandchildren and twelve

great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two step-sons: Robert Haggerty of Franklin and Michael Haggerty and his wife, Dottie of Titusville; in addition to two step-grandchildren: Douglas and Dalton.

Garnet came from a family of thirteen children.

Also surviving is her brother, Ron Aikins; and her brother, Vern; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Besides her husbands, and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Gar Aikins, Merle Aikins, Larry Aikins Jr., Virginia Houser, Jane Ramsey, Jim Aikins, John Aikins, Gail Aikins, Dolly Aikins, and by an infant sister, Wanda Aikins.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service, in celebration of her life, will be conducted Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 PM in King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1101 North Wymore Road, Maitland, FL.

A memorial service will also be conducted in Christ Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, at a later time.

Inurnment will be in the mausoleum of Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

