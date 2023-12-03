Kenneth “Moose” Eugene Myers Jr., 76, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Citrus Memorial Hospital, in Inverness, FL.

Moose was born on January 11, 1947, to the late Kenneth Eugene and Virginia Irene (Rankin) Myers, in Brookville, PA.

Moose graduated from the Brookville Area School with the Class of 1964.

He married the love of his life, Rosalie McKinney on May 2, 1970, in Brookville, PA; Rose survives him.

Moose proudly served his country with the United States Army.

He was active duty during the Vietnam War with the 173 Airborne Division.

He also served at the US Army Reserves base in Brookville until retirement.

Moose retired from Owens-Illinois in Brookville, PA, after over 30 years of service.

Moose was a simple man who loved to spend time with his wife.

In addition to his wife, Moose is survived by one son, Brian (Heather) Myers; two siblings, Gale Wolfe and Curt Myers; two grandchildren, Rilee Myers and Gavin Myers.

Moose was preceded in passing by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 4pm – 8 pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am.

Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com

