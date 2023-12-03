All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Tom Lieberum
Tom Lieberum served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Paul Thomas Lieberum (Tom)
Born: January 16, 1942
Died: October 8, 2023
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Tom had a distinguished military career serving during the Vietnam era in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
He was a longtime active member of the former Miller Rankin American Legion Post #636, Foxburg where he had served as commander and in various other offices.
Tom had also served as the district commander for the American Legion.
During Tom’s funeral service, Military Honors were accorded by members of the Parker VFW and American Legion Posts.
He was laid to rest in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
