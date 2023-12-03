SPONSORED: Take The Credit. You Earned it.

 

Take The Credit. You Earned it.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

BobcatCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Get your new Bobcat Equipment before the new year and take advantage of the Section 179 tax credit.

Section 179 of the Internal Revenue Code allows businesses to take an immediate deduction for business expenses related to depreciable assets such as equipment and vehicles.

You may not be thinking of cutting grass, but a new mower or piece of equipment could cut your 2023 tax liability.

Stop by Bobcat of Clarion today and see how they can help you today!

Bobcat

For more information visit www.northeasternequipmentsalesandrentals.com or visit them at one of their three locations:

Bobcat of Clarion
1214 E Main St
Clarion, PA 16214
814-297-1776

Bobcat of Olean
3101 Constitution Ave #1867
Olean, NY 14760
716-372-4063

Bobcat of Kane
101 Keane Rd
Lewis Run, PA 16738
814-778-5300

Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: CLOSED

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc.
