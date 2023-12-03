 

State Police Calls: Sexual Assault of Young Boy, Dispute Between Two Neighbors

Sunday, December 3, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

image (116)Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Clarion Township

State police in Clarion Township are investigating a harassment case involving physical threats between two neighbors, according to a police report released recently.

The incident, which occurred on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m., took place on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township. The report, filed by Trooper Hoffman, identifies the individuals involved as a 40-year-old male arrestee and a 32-year-old female victim, both residents of Clarion, Pa.

The report does not go into detail about the nature of the argument or the specific threats made; however, the classification of the incident as “harassment threatening physical contact.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Sexual Assault Investigation

An investigation is underway in Jefferson County after an 11-year-old boy was reportedly indecently assaulted, according to the Marienville Crime Unit.

The incident, which occurred sometime between April 1, 2017, at 8 a.m. and August 31, 2017, at 11 p.m., took place on River Road in Heath Township. The report, filed by Trooper Watters, identifies the victim as an 11-year-old male from Kane, PA.

According to the report, a known suspect is believed to have made physical contact with the minor in an indecent manner. The specific details of the assault and the identity of the suspect have not been disclosed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.


