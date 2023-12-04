7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, December 4, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain showers between 10am and 5pm, then scattered rain and snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
