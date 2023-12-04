Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Nut & Cream Cheese Baklava
Monday, December 4, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
An easy dessert!
Ingredients
Butter-flavored cooking spray
1/2 cup spreadable honey nut cream cheese
1-1/4 cups sugar, divided
3 cups chopped walnuts
1 package (16 ounces, 14×9-inch sheets) frozen phyllo dough, thawed
1 cup water
1/2 cup honey
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13×9-in. baking pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar until blended. Stir in walnuts.
