Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Nut & Cream Cheese Baklava

An easy dessert!

Ingredients

Butter-flavored cooking spray

1/2 cup spreadable honey nut cream cheese



1-1/4 cups sugar, divided3 cups chopped walnuts1 package (16 ounces, 14×9-inch sheets) frozen phyllo dough, thawed1 cup water1/2 cup honey

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13×9-in. baking pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar until blended. Stir in walnuts.

