Convicted Felon Charged with Possessing Rifle in Knox Residence Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local convicted felon who was charged after his landlord discovered a rifle in his Knox residence is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning.

(Photo by Gavin Fish)

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old Daniel Wesley Fair Jr., of Emlenton, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Fair faces the following charges:

– Person Not To Possess Use Etc. Firearm, Felony 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Chief Bauer, of the Knox Borough Police Department, was contacted around 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, by a known witness, who explained that his relative was the owner of a residence on Center Street in Knox Borough and Dan Wesley Fair Jr. was currently staying at the residence.

He further explained that the owner had gone into the basement of the residence where Fair was staying on November 7, and he saw a .22 Mossberg Rifle, the complaint states.

A short time later, Chief Bauer arrived at the residence and met with the witness. He showed Chief Bauer where the .22 rifle was located. Due to a prior incident with Fair, Chief Bauer had knowledge that he was a “person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm,” the complaint indicates.

It was also noted that a table in the basement had Fair’s unopened mail with his name and address on it. The aforementioned firearm was then secured.

The witness also unlocked the garage to inspect the condition and found an opened drawer in a tool chest with three glass smoking pipes in plain view, the complaint states.

Beside the tool chest was a black box with a yellow plastic cigarette box inside with the name “WES” written on it. Inside the cigarette box were small plastic bags with a white crystal substance in one of the bags. All the items were then seized and logged into evidence, according to the complaint.

On November 16, Chief Bauer ran Fair’s criminal history through the Clarion County Department of Public Safety. She was provided results that detailed on Page 18 indicating on May 24, 2019, Fair was arrested for Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, PA Title 35 780-113a(30), which is a Felony graded charge, by the Clarion County Detectives, the complaint notes.

Fair pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges with a disposition date of September 23, 2020. The listed charge above would make Fair a prohibited person not to possess a firearm, the complaint states.

On November 17, Probation Officer Mosley provided Chief Bauer with a Prohibited Person Notification that Fair signed on March 2, 2021, acknowledging that he was a person not to possess a firearm, the complaint indicates.

Charges were filed against Fair on November 20, 2023.

