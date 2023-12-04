Ed Heasley Highlights Accomplishments of Commissioners, Believes in Operating County as a Business

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nearing the end of his second term in office, Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley recently highlighted accomplishments by the board of commissioners during his last eight years.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley)

Heasley has always believed in operating the County as a business rather than a typical government.

In a prepared statement, Heasley stated:

“The past eight years have moved quickly. Although challenges were abundant, particularly early on, we learned a lot, and I worked very hard to leave Clarion County better prepared for future leaders, fiscally and operationally.

“As my time serving Clarion County ends, I am thankful for this group of people. The County truly has a lot of very loyal and dedicated employees, and I would like to thank them all publicly.

“The county agencies and departments cannot operate independently; they must be a TEAM. The Commissioner’s Office attempts to be the team’s center, so the County operates as efficiently as possible with the tax dollars available. After all, the Commissioners are the elected stewards overseeing all County revenues.

“While serving two four-year terms, I never voted to raise the County’s property taxes nor borrowed any funds to complete several projects or cover operational expenses. It was most likely the only time in the known history of Clarion County I voted to lower the County’s property debt service taxes by ½ mill. The last time the taxes were raised was in 2012 by the prior Board of Commissioners. Two current commissioners can say they never raised the county residents’ property taxes.

“To better fulfill a County Commissioner’s duties, management, and leadership duties, I completed two certificated academic educational leadership training programs provided by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, The Center for Excellence in County Leadership, and the Academy for Excellence in County Government courses.

“During this time frame, there were a lot of unpopular decisions made that were for the future betterment of Clarion County and the taxpayers, which some voters and employees don’t have a complete understanding of. I stand behind my votes and actions as they were in the best interest and most beneficial to Clarion County residents.

“For the future, the elected officials must be mindful that every action has a re-action, and the Commissioners are the stewards of and are fiscally responsible to the taxpayers for all County funds.

“One step to continue to ensure fiscal responsibility would be to build a yearly budget based on justifiable needs and not wants. And continue not to use taxpayer dollars to buy votes.

“While addressing future needs, as in the past eight years, leadership, oversight, and assistance are needed for the following: public safety emergency crisis, economic growth, county courts and related offices, corrections, 911-Center, children and youth services, assessment, tax claims, planning, voter registration and elections, geographic information system and mapping, coroner, public defender, district attorney, tourism, broadband, recreation, affordable housing needs, PennWest Clarion university, the veterans, our senior citizens, the current mental health crisis, maintenance of County buildings and grounds, water and sewage infrastructure, etc., focused on operations and development, which includes fiscal oversight with prudent management while holding the line on property taxes.”