From Defender to Defendant: Pittsburgh Attorney Accused of Soliciting Child for Sex in Jefferson County

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A criminal defense attorney from Pittsburgh found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested in Jefferson County for allegedly attempting to solicit a minor for sexual activity.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Paul Anthony Luvara, of Bridgeville, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Monday, December 4.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Master Patrolman Winfield of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department was contacted a member of 814 Pred Hunters, which is an organization primarily based in Clearfield County that targets online predators attempting to solicit or engage in sexual activity with minor children. The organization establishes fake identities on different online social media sites, including Facebook, posing as underage females.

The organization reported they have been in contact with a male from Bridgeville, who was identified as Paul Anthony Luvara.

Luvara identified himself as a criminal defense attorney in Pittsburgh. After searching his name, Officer Winfield was able to locate Luvara’s law practice in Carnegie.

According to the criminal complaint, Luvara had been communicating sexually explicit messages with what he believed to be a 15-year-old juvenile female. It was also reported that Luvara wanted to meet with the child to have sexual relations with her.

Luvara’s communications with the decoy were handed over to Officer Winfield. The messages revealed a disturbing pattern of manipulation and sexual exploitation, with Luvara persistently trying to arrange a meeting for sexual activity, even expressing a preference for underage partners due to the illicit nature of such encounters.

At one point during the conversation, Luvara allegedly stated that he “may or may not have” engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl.

Later in the conversation, the decoy expressed concern about getting pregnant, if she had sex with the defendant. At this point, the defendant allegedly responded by saying he would get her “Plan B” (birth control).

According to the criminal complaint, he also told the decoy that “being under 16 just makes it really hot and exciting cuz of the risk factor.”

Later, he allegedly expressed interested in having sexual relations with the decoy and her 13-year-old friend named Ava.

On December 2, Luvara texted a photo of his GPS to the decoy, indicating his arrival at a fast-food restaurant in Punxsutawney. The organizer of 814 Pred Hunters relayed this information to Officer Winfield, who, along with Chief Conrad, located a white Mercedes, registered to Luvara, in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The criminal complaint states that Officer Winfield ran the vehicle’s license plate and determined it was registered to Paul Anthony Luvara. It was also determined that Luvara’s registration was expired.

Officer Winfield arrived in the parking lot and activated his red and blue emergency lights before getting behind the vehicle. He then approached the driver’s side, at which time the vehicle went into reverse. Officer Winfield yelled for the driver to open the door and to see his hands, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint states that Officer Winfield opened the door open and ordered Luvara out of the vehicle. Luvara reportedly failed to comply and kept reaching down to his right side under his seat. He continued to order Luvara out of the vehicle and asked to see his hands. He continued to not comply, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Winfield again yelled at Luvara to stop reaching under the seat. He continued to reach. Officer Winfield grabbed Luvara and pulled him out of the vehicle with before taking him to the ground. As Officer Winfield did this, a fully loaded handgun fell out onto the ground next to Luvara.

Luvara was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the police station.

Luvara was arraigned at 7:38 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, on the following charges in front of Judge Mizerock:

Criminal Attempt – Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older

Criminal Attempt – IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age

Criminal Attempt – Agg. Ind. Assault – Comp. Less Than 16

Criminal Attempt – Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above

Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age

He is currently free after posting $50,000.00 bond through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Mizerock presiding.

(Video courtesy Facebook/Tara Lyn)

