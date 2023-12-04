Golden Eagles Basketball Rolls to Second Straight PSAC Win With Win Over Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team put on an offensive show in the second half against Bloomsburg, outscoring the Huskies by 23 points in the final 20 minutes and taking a 98-82 decision at Nelson Fieldhouse.

Clarion went on a tear midway through the second half, pulling away from Bloomsburg for their second straight conference win.

Clarion caught fire on offense in the second half, shooting 23-of-34 (.677) in the final 20 minutes to erase a three-possession deficit and take the fight to the Huskies.

They were particularly effective in transition, scoring 27 points off 15 Bloomsburg turnovers while committing just 11 turnovers themselves.

The Golden Eagles also dominated in the paint, outscoring the Huskies 64-42 from close range.

After erasing a seven-point deficit to start the second half, the Golden Eagles traded buckets with the Huskies, turning it into a nip-and-tuck kind of game until there was less than 12 minutes to play. That was the start of the Golden Eagles’ run that ultimately turned the tide, starting with an offensive board and a three-pointer by Steve Kelly.

Gavin Cote capitalized on another second-chance opportunity just a minute later, snagging a rebound off his own miss and scoring through a DJ Gordon foul for an and-one play.

That prompted the Huskies to call a timeout, but the stoppage did not halt the Clarion momentum.

Jahmari Hamilton-Brown tipped in his own miss at the 10:18 mark to make it 70-62, and Kelly upped the advantage to 10 points with 8:21 to go.

Jeremy Thomas II put an emotional punctuation mark on the run 22 seconds later, stealing a pass from Gordon and throwing down a dunk that gave Clarion a 79-67 advantage.

The Thomas dunk capped a 17-5 run for the Golden Eagles, and from there it was just a matter of tacking on.

Cam Kearney knocked down a midrange jumper at the 5:33 mark to make it 83-70 and a minute later finished off an and-one to give Clarion a 90-70 advantage.

Jayson Harris closed out the Golden Eagles’ scoring with a jumper at the 1:02 mark as Clarion coasted down the stretch for the win.

Kearney was outstanding throughout the contest, scoring a team- and season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Justice Easter posted his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and also contributed three assists and two blocks. Kelly, Thomas and Harris all chipped in 15 points.

