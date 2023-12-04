Golden Eagles Swimming & Diving Concludes Four-Day Run at Akron

AKRON, OH — With another school record and four more NCAA B cuts, the Golden Eagle men’s swimming & diving team finished off an exceptional weekend at the Zippy Invite hosted by Akron.

Senior Connor Cary was once again the story of the day, with the veteran swimmer hitting B cuts in the 100 Free and the 200 Fly, an also helping the 400 Free Relay team to a new program record.

Cary actually hit the standard in the 100 Free twice on Sunday, first in the prelims of the open event with a time of 45.15. The second time Cary hit the mark was actually in the opening leg of the 400 Free Relay, when he completed his leg in a time of 44.99.

As for the 400 Free Relay, they came very close to hitting an NCAA mark themselves, but still managed to break a 30-year-old program record in the process. The foursome of Cary, Dom Cortopassi, Gavin Guckavan and Austin Prokopec finished the relay in a time of 3:0052, breaking mark of 3:02.39 set back in 1993.

That was good for eighth place in the field.

Cary hit another NCAA B cut, coming up less than a tenth of a second shy of David Bocci‘s program record set last year. The senior competed in a time trial, notching a time of 1:47.36 that was just .09 seconds shy of Bocci’s school record.

Bocci, meanwhile, had an NCAA B cut of his own, earning his in the 200 Fly open. The junior posted a time of 1:48.15, putting him sixth overall in the field. That easily cleared the B cut standard and marks Bocci’s next step in attempting to repeat as an All-American.

Elsewhere, Trent Napholz, Isaac Wayne and Colton Hollon all authored scoring performances in the 1650 Free. Napholz took 16th with a time of 17:04.79, followed by Wayne’s time of 17:21.13 and Hollon’s mark of 17:33.04.

Aidan Mohren scored in the 200 Back, finishing 15th with a time of 1:57.92, and Prokopec took 21st in the 100 Free with a time of 45.64.

Michael Lintelman placed 16th in the finals of the 200 Breast with a time of 2:04.10, and was joined by Henry Miller (18th), Stewart Messer (20th), Eric Kim (21st), Lucas Santiago (22nd) and Joe Feiser (23rd) in scoring in the event.

The women’s team wrapped up their weekend at the Zippy Invite, claiming another NCAA B cut to cap off their four-day stint in northeast Ohio.

Clarion finished the event with 544 team points, putting them in sixth place.

Joslyn Jurski hit her second NCAA B cut of the weekend, this time with a standout performance in the 1650 Free. She had an outstanding swim in the long-distance race, touching the wall in 17:16.39 to take fourth in the field of 22 that consisted primarily of Division I competitors. That just cleared the B cut standard of 17:20.73.

Allison McMurray also competed in that event, taking 21st with a time of 18:55.28.

Emma Dorsey had the next-best finish in an individual swimming event, taking 16th in the field in the 200 Fly. She touched the wall in 2:08.44, putting her second among non-Division I competitors.

Michaela Hinkson took 22nd in the same event, finishing in 2:10.33.

Maria Wold and Maddy Murphy both made the finals in the 200 Back, with the former placing 19th overall with a time of 2:07.10. Murphy was not far behind her, taking 23rd with a mark of 2:10.34.

Hannah Greenway also earned a spot in the finals in the 100 Free, taking 22nd with a time of 52.36 that was just .05 off her prelim time.

Wrapping the day and the weekend of events was the 400 Free Relay, with the A team taking 13th in the field.

Haley Miller, Amanda Fetsko, Madelynn McTeer and Greenway finished the race in a time of 3:31.68, cutting six seconds off their prelim time.

