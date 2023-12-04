 

Jumping Joey’s Journey to Tour Area Christmas Lights on Friday Evening

Monday, December 4, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

house-7647594_1280 (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jumping Joey’s Journeys will host a Christmas light bus tour on Friday December 8.

The bus, which will tour some of the area’s Christmas lights, will run in one-hour intervals with the first trip leaving at 5:00 p.m. and the last departing at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8.

Participants will meet at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion at 3655 East End Road in Shippenville, Pa.

The cost is $5.00 per person.

Hot chocolate, coffee, and baked goods will be available inside the church for a donation.

Jumping Joey started his career as a truck and tractor-pulling clown. In his first year as a clown, he gained popularity throughout the United States as the Number One truck and tractor-pulling clown.

Based in Frybug, Jumping Joey’s Journey provides bus rentals on an hourly rate, events, and more.

For more information, visit Jumping Joey’s Journey on Facebook.


