Local Man Accused of Stealing Miter Saw from Building in Knox Borough Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man accused of stealing a miter saw from a building in Knox Borough is due in court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 45-year-old Anthony Joseph Berendt Sr., of Oil City, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on December 5, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Chief Nicole Bauer received a voice message on June 20 from a known witness (witness #1), asking for a phone call to be returned. Officer Justin O’Neil made contact with witness #1 via phone a short time later. Witness #1 explained that Anthony Berendt had dropped off a saw at his apartment, and he believed it was stolen from a known victim.

Witness #1 also added that he believes Berendt took a document with his debit card information while Berendt was at his residence. However, witness #1 was able to make a password change to protect his funds, the complaint states.

When witness #1 was asked about the saw, he stated Berendt had come and retrieved the saw from his apartment a few days earlier. He then added that Berendt took the saw to witness #2’s house, the complaint indicates.

Both officers went to witness #2’s address in Knox Borough. Witness #2 was asked where the saw was, and he retrieved the saw from his shed. Witness #2 stated that he did not know the saw was stolen; however, he has been told that Berendt has been stealing things and selling them due to being homeless. He added that Berendt showed up at his house a few days ago with a known male and asked to store the saw in his garage, the complaint notes.

Police were originally told that the stolen saw was a tile cutter type of saw. However, when Witness #2 retrieved the saw from his shed, it was discovered that the particular saw was a miter saw for woodworking. Officers then transported the saw to the station and logged it into evidence, the complaint states.

On June 21, Witness #2 came into the Knox Borough Police Department and filled out a written statement.

On Thursday, June 22, the victim came into the department to complete a written statement. While at the department, the victim confirmed the orange and silver miter saw that was recovered from witness #2 belongs to him, the complaint indicates.

The victim also gave a written statement that stated he realized he was missing items from a building located on East Railroad Street in Knox Borough. He listed an air compressor valued at $200.00, a floor jack valued at $150.00, two flat-screen TVs valued at $200.00 each, a tile saw valued at $400.00, and the orange and silver miter saw valued at $150.00, according to the complaint.

The victim also provided information that a section of drywall was removed in the apartment that Berendt was renting. That left a hole in the wall between his apartment and the garage where the tools were kept. This hole would permit an individual to enter the garage through the apartment, the complaint notes.

Officer O’Neil then went to the building on East Railroad Street and photographed the hole in the wall, the complaint states.

On Friday, June 23, at 8:45 a.m., Officer Justin O’Neil spoke with another witness (witness #3) at the intersection of Main Street and East Railroad Street. She stated she saw Berendt carrying the orange miter saw from the apartment building. When she saw him, Berendt stated he was just borrowing the saw to go make some money and then left, the complaint indicates.

Witness #3 stated that this was over a week ago. Officer O’Neil confirmed with Witness #3 that she saw Berendt prior to June 19 with the saw and she stated “Yes,” the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Berendt on August 23, 2023.

